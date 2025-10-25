Zen Technologies Grants 37,750 Employee Stock Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zen Technologies Limited ( (IN:ZENTEC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zen Technologies Limited has announced the grant of 37,750 Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) under its 2021 Employee Stock Option Plan. This move, approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, aligns with SEBI regulations and is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize employees, potentially impacting its market positioning by enhancing employee engagement and retention.

Zen Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced simulation and training solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to defense and security forces, enhancing their operational readiness and efficiency.

