Zelira Therapeutics Announces Cessation of Securities

An update from Zelira Therapeutics ( (AU:ZLD) ) is now available.

Zelira Therapeutics Limited announced the cessation of 125,723 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions and market positioning as the company continues its strategic initiatives.

Zelira Therapeutics Limited is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines. The company is known for its innovative therapies targeting various medical conditions, leveraging its expertise in cannabinoid formulations to address unmet clinical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 4,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.16M

