Zebra Tech to Acquire Elo Touch for $1.3B

On August 3, 2025, Zebra Technologies announced a definitive agreement to acquire Elo Touch Solutions for $1.3 billion, aiming to enhance its offerings in self-service and consumer-facing workflows. The acquisition is expected to expand Zebra’s addressable market by approximately $8 billion and be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing, with anticipated synergies boosting annual EBITDA by $25 million within three years.

Spark’s Take on ZBRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZBRA is a Outperform.

Zebra Technologies displays solid financial health and robust technical momentum, leading to a strong overall stock score. The company’s high P/E ratio suggests market confidence in future growth, though it also poses valuation risks. Earnings call highlights operational success but also tariff-related challenges. Corporate events show positive strategic positioning, supporting a favorable outlook.

More about Zebra Tech

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global leader in digitizing and automating frontline workflows, providing hardware, software, and services for frontline workers across various industries. The company focuses on enhancing customer engagement, self-service, and automation, with a market presence in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 496,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $17.05B

