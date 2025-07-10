Zealand Pharma’s Petrelintide Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Obesity Treatment?

Parexel International ((PRXL)), Zealand Pharma A/S ((ZLDPF)), Zealand Pharma ((ZEAL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Zealand Pharma, in collaboration with Parexel, is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial titled ‘A Randomized, Double-blind, Phase 2, Dose-finding Trial of Once Weekly Petrelintide Compared With Placebo in Participants With Obesity or Overweight With Weight Related Comorbidities.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of different doses of petrelintide, a long-acting amylin analog, compared to a placebo in managing body weight among individuals with obesity or overweight conditions.

The intervention being tested is petrelintide, administered as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection. The study involves five experimental groups receiving varying doses of petrelintide and a placebo group for comparison.

This interventional study is randomized and uses a parallel assignment model with double masking for both participants and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the optimal dose of petrelintide for weight management.

The study began on December 9, 2024, with a primary completion date set for July 7, 2025. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the trial.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Zealand Pharma’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence if results show positive efficacy and safety profiles. In the competitive landscape of obesity treatment, successful results could differentiate petrelintide from other weight management solutions.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with more information available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

