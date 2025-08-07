ZCCM Investments Holdings Engages in Arbitration with Trafigura

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
ZCCM Investments Holdings ( (FR:MLZAM) ) has issued an update.
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc is currently involved in confidential arbitration proceedings with Trafigura Pte Limited. The dispute arises from a guarantee signed by ZCCM-IH’s former CEO in favor of Trafigura, related to a prepayment agreement with Konkola Copper Mines Plc. ZCCM-IH is contesting the claims, and the proceedings are ongoing. Shareholders and the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities due to the potential price-sensitive nature of the matter.
More about ZCCM Investments Holdings
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc is a company incorporated in the Republic of Zambia. It operates within the investment sector, focusing on managing and holding investments in various industries, including mining. The company is a shareholder in Konkola Copper Mines Plc, indicating its involvement in the mining sector.
