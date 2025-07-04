Zambeef Issues Cautionary Announcement on BII Share Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zambeef Product ( (GB:ZAM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zambeef Products plc has issued a further cautionary announcement regarding the potential impact of British International Investment plc’s (BII) conversion rights on their preference shares. BII’s conversion rights have increased, allowing a conversion rate of one preference share to 3.0833 ordinary shares, which may materially affect the company’s share price. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

Zambeef Products plc is the largest integrated cold chain food products and agribusiness company in Zambia, and one of the largest in the region. It is involved in the primary production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, fish, flour, and stockfeed throughout Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company operates 236 retail outlets across Zambia and West Africa, and is a major supplier of beef, chicken, and pork in Zambia. Additionally, it has significant operations in cereal row cropping with substantial hectares under irrigation and rainfed crops.

Average Trading Volume: 81,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £16.03M

