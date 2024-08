Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd. (HK:2098) has released an update.

Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on August 30, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited financial results for the first half of the year and discuss the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. The meeting will involve the Company’s eight board members, including executive and independent non-executive directors.

