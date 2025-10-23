Zai Lab Ltd Enhances Governance with New Committee Charter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Zai Lab Ltd ( (HK:9688) ).

Zai Lab Ltd has adopted a new charter for its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, which outlines the committee’s purpose, composition, procedures, and responsibilities. This move is aimed at enhancing corporate governance and ensuring the selection of qualified individuals for the board, thereby strengthening the company’s leadership and aligning with Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9688) stock is a Hold with a HK$22.00 price target.

More about Zai Lab Ltd

Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. The company operates in the global market with a particular emphasis on the Asian region.

