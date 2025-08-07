ZACROS Corporation Reports First-Quarter Financial Results for FY 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fujimori Kogyo Co ( (JP:7917) ) has issued an update.

ZACROS Corporation’s first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025 highlight its commitment to enhancing its market position through diverse product offerings across multiple sectors. The company’s focus on innovative solutions in packaging, biomedical, and electronic materials aims to address current societal needs and strengthen its industry presence.

More about Fujimori Kogyo Co

ZACROS Corporation operates in various sectors, including wellness, environmental solutions, electronic materials, and industrial infrastructure. The company specializes in pharmaceutical and medical packaging, biomedical products, cosmetics and refill packaging, protective films, and industrial materials, with a focus on promoting health, addressing environmental issues, and supporting industrial infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 24,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen74.89B

