ZACROS Corporation Announces Stock Split and Shareholder Program Enhancements

Fujimori Kogyo Co ( (JP:7917) ) has shared an announcement.

ZACROS Corporation announced a series of financial strategies including a 1-for-4 stock split to lower share prices and improve liquidity, effective October 1, 2025. The company also plans to amend its articles of incorporation to increase the total number of authorized shares, revise its dividend forecast, and enhance its shareholder benefits program, aiming to attract long-term investors and expand its investor base.

More about Fujimori Kogyo Co

ZACROS Corporation, listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the stock code 7917, is a company that focuses on manufacturing and providing innovative packaging solutions. The company aims to enhance shareholder value and expand its investor base through strategic financial decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 24,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen74.89B

