Yuzhou Group Reports June 2025 Sales Figures

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1628) ) has provided an announcement.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. reported unaudited sales figures for June 2025, with sales reaching RMB512 million and a gross floor area of 35,211 sq.m. sold. For the first half of 2025, the company achieved accumulated sales of RMB3,728 million, with an average selling price of RMB14,645 per sq.m. These figures are preliminary and may differ from future audited reports, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

More about Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and sales. The company is involved in the sale of residential and commercial properties, primarily in China, with a market focus on urban development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,991,744

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$457.5M

