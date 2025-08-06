Yushiro Chemical Reports Mixed Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5013) ) has issued an announcement.

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.3% to ¥13,434 million. Despite the rise in net sales, the ordinary profit decreased by 9.9% to ¥1,480 million, while the profit attributable to owners of the parent increased significantly by 44.2% to ¥2,050 million, indicating a mixed performance. The company maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with no revisions announced.

More about Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the chemical industry. The company focuses on producing various chemical products and has a significant presence in its market.

Average Trading Volume: 26,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen29.75B

