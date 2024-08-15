Yunnan Energy Sets Date for Financial Review

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited (HK:1298) has released an update.

Yunnan Energy International Co. Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 27, 2024, to review the company’s unaudited interim financial results and consider declaring an interim dividend. This announcement comes in anticipation of the company’s performance report for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024. The meeting will be a significant indicator of the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns.

