Yunkang Group Confirms Qualification of Joint Company Secretary

Yunkang Group Limited ( (HK:2325) ) has issued an announcement.

Yunkang Group Limited has announced that Mr. Lin Yingjia has been confirmed by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as qualified to act as the company secretary under the Listing Rules, eliminating the need for a further waiver. Despite this qualification, the company will maintain its joint company secretary arrangement to ensure high standards of corporate governance, with Ms. Lam Chi Ching Cecilia continuing to assist Mr. Lin.

