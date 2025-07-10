Yun Lee Marine Group Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2682) ).

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 26, 2025, where several key resolutions will be considered. These include the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and authorization of directors’ remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval for the issuance and allotment of shares under specified conditions, which could impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the marine industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing marine-related services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,505,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$117M

See more insights into 2682 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue