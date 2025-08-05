Yum China Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with Record Operating Margin

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yum China Holdings ( (YUMC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yum China Holdings announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with a 14% increase in operating profit and a record-high operating margin of 10.9%. The company reported a 4% growth in total system sales and opened 336 new stores, bringing the total to nearly 17,000 locations. Digital sales and delivery services continued to grow, contributing significantly to overall sales. The company also returned $274 million to shareholders and expanded its membership base. CEO Joey Wat highlighted the company’s focus on innovation and operational efficiency, which has driven growth and enhanced customer experiences.

More about Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates in the fast-food industry, primarily focusing on the Chinese market with well-known brands like KFC and Pizza Hut. The company offers a variety of food products and services, including innovative menu items and digital ordering solutions, and is expanding its market reach through new store openings and membership programs.

