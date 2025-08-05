Yum China Expands Board with Appointment of David Wei

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Yum China Holdings ( (YUMC) ) is now available.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. has appointed Zhe (David) Wei as a new independent director, expanding its board from 12 to 13 members. Mr. Wei brings extensive experience in investment and leadership roles, having previously served as CEO of Alibaba.com and currently holding positions in various companies. His appointment is expected to enhance Yum China’s strategic direction and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a leading restaurant company in China, operating popular brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. The company focuses on providing high-quality food and services in the fast-food and casual dining sectors across China.

