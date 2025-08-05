Yum China Declares Q2 2025 Dividend of USD 0.24 per Share

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Yum China Holdings ( (YUMC) ).

Yum China Holdings announced a quarterly cash dividend of USD 0.24 per share for the second quarter of 2025, with the payment date set for September 23, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively, reinforcing its stable financial positioning in the market.

More about Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates in the fast-food industry, primarily focusing on the Chinese market. The company offers a variety of dining options through its well-known brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, catering to a broad customer base across China.

