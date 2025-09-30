Yum! Brands Completes $1.5 Billion Refinancing Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yum! Brands ( (YUM) ) just unveiled an update.

On September 24, 2025, Taco Bell Funding, LLC, a subsidiary of Taco Bell Corp., completed a refinancing transaction by issuing $1.5 billion in senior secured notes. This move aims to repay existing debt and support corporate activities, potentially enhancing Taco Bell’s financial flexibility and operational capabilities. The notes are secured by Taco Bell’s U.S. franchise agreements and intellectual property, with specific covenants and restrictions in place to ensure financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (YUM) stock is a Hold with a $165.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yum! Brands stock, see the YUM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on YUM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YUM is a Neutral.

Yum! Brands’ overall score reflects strong operational performance and digital growth, particularly with Taco Bell. However, financial risks due to high leverage and a premium valuation weigh on the score. The positive earnings call sentiment and strategic initiatives provide a supportive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on YUM stock, click here.

More about Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, with Taco Bell being one of its primary subsidiaries. Taco Bell focuses on Mexican-inspired food and operates through company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 1,940,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $42.72B

For an in-depth examination of YUM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue