Yugo Metals Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

An announcement from Lykos Metals Limited ( (AU:YUG) ) is now available.

Yugo Metals Limited has announced a new issuance of 277,778 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the ASX under the code YUG. This move reflects the company’s efforts to expand its capital base, potentially enhancing its market position and providing additional resources for future growth and operations.

More about Lykos Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 335,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

