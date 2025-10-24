Yugo Metals Issues New Shares Following Option Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lykos Metals Limited ( (AU:YUG) ) has issued an announcement.

Yugo Metals Limited has issued 277,778 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of unlisted options at an exercise price of $0.02, with these shares now part of the securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move, executed without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, demonstrates the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions, potentially impacting its market presence and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 335,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

