Yugo Metals Advances Exploration Efforts with New Funding

The latest announcement is out from Lykos Metals Limited ( (AU:YUG) ).

Yugo Metals Limited has reported its quarterly activities for June 2025, highlighting ongoing community engagement and consultations with the government regarding the approval of the Petrovo tenement, which holds significant historical drilling results. The company is preparing for an exploration program and has successfully completed a $0.4 million placement to fund current and future projects. This financial move is expected to bolster Yugo’s exploration capabilities and potentially enhance its market positioning.

More about Lykos Metals Limited

Yugo Metals Limited is an exploration company focused on battery, base, and precious metals. The company is engaged in exploring and developing projects with a focus on nickel, zinc, lead, silver, and gold, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and exploration activities.

Average Trading Volume: 615,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

