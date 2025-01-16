Yuexiu Transport Completes Issuance of RMB 1.3 Billion Medium Term Notes

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure ( (HK:1052) ).

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 Phase I Medium Term Notes in the amount of RMB 1.3 billion in the People’s Republic of China. This issuance, rated ‘AAA’ by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd., is part of the company’s ordinary business activities and aims to repay existing debts and loans.

More about Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure

YTD Price Performance: -3.67%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $788.6M

