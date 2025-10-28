Yuexiu Property Expands Land Bank with Strategic Guangzhou Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yuexiu Property Co ( (HK:0123) ) has shared an announcement.

Yuexiu Property Co. has successfully acquired a land parcel in the Dashi Subdistrict, Panyu District, Guangzhou, for RMB1,194,000,000 through an open tender. This acquisition, intended for residential development, is strategically located within a vibrant community with excellent transportation links and nearby facilities, enhancing Yuexiu’s land bank and consolidating its strategic position in Guangzhou.

Yuexiu Property Co. is a prominent real estate company based in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in property development, management, and investment. The company focuses on residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, with a significant market presence in Guangzhou and other key Chinese cities.

