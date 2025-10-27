Yuexiu Property Co Announces CNY2.85 Billion Green Notes Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Yuexiu Property Co ( (HK:0123) ).

Yuexiu Property Co has announced the proposed issuance of CNY2.85 billion in 3.30% guaranteed green notes due in 2028. The proceeds from these notes will be used to refinance existing debts and finance eligible green projects in line with the company’s Sustainable Finance Framework, potentially enhancing its financial stability and commitment to sustainable development.

Yuexiu Property Co is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in real estate development and management. The company focuses on providing residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties, catering to a diverse market of investors and residents.

Average Trading Volume: 13,598,838

Current Market Cap: HK$18.92B

