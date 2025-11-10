Yueda Digital Holding Announces Reverse Share Split to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Yueda Digital ( (YDKG) ).

On November 4, 2025, Yueda Digital Holding’s board approved a one-for-one hundred reverse share split and share consolidation, effective November 14, 2025. This move aims to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The consolidation will not alter shareholders’ percentage ownership, except for minor adjustments due to fractional shares, which will be rounded up. The company’s Class A shares will trade under a new CUSIP number, maintaining the symbol ‘YDKG’.

More about Yueda Digital

Yueda Digital Holding, formerly known as AirNet Technology Inc., is a Web3 and digital-economy company focused on the long-term accumulation of mainstream cryptocurrencies. The company engages in active treasury management of digital assets, explores compliant yield opportunities, invests in Web3 infrastructure, and provides advisory services for enterprises entering the digital-asset economy.

Average Trading Volume: 75,652,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.25M

