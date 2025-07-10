Yue Yuen Reports June 2025 Revenue Growth in Manufacturing, Decline in Retail

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) ( (HK:0551) ) has issued an announcement.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited announced its net consolidated operating revenue for June 2025, reporting USD 657,399,000 for the month and USD 4,060,148,000 for the first half of the year. The announcement highlights a year-over-year increase in manufacturing business revenue by 9.4% for the month and 6.2% year-to-date, while its retail subsidiary, Pou Sheng, experienced a decline in revenue. This financial disclosure aligns with regulatory requirements to provide timely information to investors and reflects the company’s ongoing operational performance and market positioning.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Yue Yuen is involved in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing footwear and related products. The company operates with a significant market focus on the global footwear industry.

