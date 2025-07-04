Yue Yuen Industrial Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) ( (HK:0551) ) has issued an announcement.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 11, 2025, to approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns to shareholders, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0551) stock is a Buy with a HK$16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) stock, see the HK:0551 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of footwear. The company operates in the industrial sector, focusing on producing shoes and related products for various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,941,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.43B

For an in-depth examination of 0551 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue