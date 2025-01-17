Yue Da International Enters Reverse Factoring Agreement with Xiangshui Chengqi

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Yue Da International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0629) ) has shared an update.

Yue Da International Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, Yueda Commercial Factoring, has entered into a reverse factoring agreement with Xiangshui Chengqi, effective from January 17, 2025, to January 23, 2026. This agreement involves a reverse revolving credit limit of RMB 40 million and includes accounts receivable financing and management services. The transaction is considered discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its size, reflecting its strategic importance for the company’s operations and market positioning.

More about Yue Da International Holdings Limited

Yue Da International Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the financial industry through its subsidiary, Yueda Commercial Factoring, established in the PRC. The company specializes in providing factoring, accounts receivable management, collection, and consultancy services.

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €36.4M

