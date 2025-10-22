YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Delays Circular Dispatch for 2026 Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm ( (HK:1431) ) has issued an update.

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the 2026 Feihe Master Agreement, which outlines proposed transactions and annual caps. The company requires additional time to finalize the circular, now expected to be dispatched by October 31, 2025. This delay may impact shareholder engagement and the company’s operational timelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1431) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on YuanShengTai Dairy Farm stock, see the HK:1431 Stock Forecast page.

More about YuanShengTai Dairy Farm

YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the dairy industry. It primarily focuses on producing and supplying dairy products, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1431.

Average Trading Volume: 3,498,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.24B

Find detailed analytics on 1431 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue