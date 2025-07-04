YSB Inc. Cancels Repurchased Shares to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YSB Inc. ( (HK:9885) ) just unveiled an announcement.

YSB Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced the cancellation of 5,635,000 repurchased shares, reducing its total issued shares to 676,464,895. This move is part of its on-market share repurchase plan, which involved an expenditure of approximately HK$44.3 million. The cancellation reflects the company’s strategic capital management and could impact its market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value.

