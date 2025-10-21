YSB Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

YSB Inc. ( (HK:9885) ) has provided an announcement.

YSB Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a voluntary share repurchase plan, aiming to buy back shares worth up to HKD100 million. The company has already repurchased 100,000 shares at an average price of HKD10.9013 per share, which will be canceled in due course. The Board believes the current share price undervalues the company and sees the repurchase as a demonstration of confidence in its long-term growth and market performance. The share repurchase plan is subject to market conditions and will be at the Board’s discretion, with no assurance on the timing or quantity of future repurchases.

More about YSB Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 8,394,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about 9885 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue