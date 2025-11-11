YPF Reports Stable Revenue Amid Shale Growth

Ypf Sociedad Anonima ( (YPF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ypf Sociedad Anonima presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is Argentina’s leading energy company, operating across the oil and gas value chain, with a significant presence in the shale production sector, particularly in the Vaca Muerta formation. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, YPF reported stable revenues of $4.643 billion, a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA by 21% quarter-over-quarter, and a net loss of $198 million, attributed to the acquisition of shale assets and strategic exits from mature fields. Key highlights include a robust 35% year-over-year growth in shale oil production, a reduction in lifting costs by 28% quarter-over-quarter, and record-high refinery utilization rates. Despite the challenges, YPF’s strategic focus on unconventional assets and operational efficiencies in shale production positions it for potential growth, as reflected in its ongoing projects and recent financing activities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue