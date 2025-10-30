Youxin Technology Completes Strategic Acquisition of Celnet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Youxin Technology Limited Class A ( (YAAS) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Youxin Technology Ltd completed its acquisition of a 51% equity interest in Celnet Technology Co., Ltd., a major Salesforce.com partner in China. This acquisition is expected to significantly boost Youxin’s revenue by $1.3 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, marking a 376% increase compared to the same period in fiscal year 2025. The acquisition is a strategic move to enhance Youxin’s AI-driven enterprise solutions and accelerate its international market expansion, thereby strengthening its competitive position and offering greater value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (YAAS) stock is a Sell with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Youxin Technology Limited Class A stock, see the YAAS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on YAAS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YAAS is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is heavily influenced by the company’s poor financial performance and valuation metrics. The technical analysis also indicates bearish momentum, with the stock trading well below key moving averages and showing oversold conditions. These factors combined suggest significant risks and challenges for the company.

More about Youxin Technology Limited Class A

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider focused on assisting retail enterprises in digitally transforming their operations. The company offers cloud-based solutions that enable businesses to develop and manage applications without needing complex IT infrastructure. Its products provide comprehensive digital solutions for mid-tier brand retailers, facilitating seamless integration across various commerce channels and enhancing real-time data management.

Average Trading Volume: 662,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.94M

