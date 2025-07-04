YouGov PLC Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yougov plc ( (GB:YOU) ) has shared an update.

YouGov PLC has announced a change in the voting rights held by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, which now holds a total of 9.4211% voting rights in the company. This adjustment in holdings reflects a decrease from the previous 9.998% and could impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:YOU) stock is a Hold with a £495.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:YOU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:YOU is a Neutral.

YouGov PLC’s stock is moderately rated due to strong financial growth and positive corporate developments, such as increased investment by Octopus Investments. However, profitability challenges, high valuation metrics, and potential technical overbought conditions temper the overall score.

More about Yougov plc

YouGov PLC is a UK-based company operating in the market research industry, offering data analytics and insights services. It focuses on providing comprehensive market intelligence and consumer opinion data to help businesses make informed decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 604,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £464.3M

