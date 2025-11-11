Yorozu Corporation Reports Financial Recovery Amid Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest announcement is out from Yorozu Corporation ( (JP:7294) ).
Yorozu Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales by 7.9% compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales, the company achieved a significant turnaround in profitability, with operating income rising by 736.1% and ordinary income reaching positive figures, indicating a recovery in its financial performance.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7294) stock is a Hold with a Yen954.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yorozu Corporation stock, see the JP:7294 Stock Forecast page.
More about Yorozu Corporation
Yorozu Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It focuses on manufacturing and supplying automotive components and systems, catering to a global market.
Average Trading Volume: 32,608
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen22.29B
For detailed information about 7294 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.