Yorozu Corporation Reports Financial Recovery Amid Sales Decline

The latest announcement is out from Yorozu Corporation ( (JP:7294) ).

Yorozu Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales by 7.9% compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales, the company achieved a significant turnaround in profitability, with operating income rising by 736.1% and ordinary income reaching positive figures, indicating a recovery in its financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7294) stock is a Hold with a Yen954.00 price target.

More about Yorozu Corporation

Yorozu Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It focuses on manufacturing and supplying automotive components and systems, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 32,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen22.29B

For detailed information about 7294 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

