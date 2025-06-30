Yorkton Equity Group Inc. Reports Successful Annual Meeting and Strategic Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yorkton Equity Group Inc ( (TSE:YEG) ) has shared an announcement.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. successfully conducted its Annual General and Special Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key decisions included the election of directors, appointment of auditors, and approval of a compensation plan and potential share consolidation. The meeting also featured a presentation on financial results and business strategy, highlighting the company’s focus on strategic acquisitions and operational improvements in the multi-family real estate market.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company focused on providing shareholders with increasing assets through strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and active management of multi-family rental properties. The company primarily operates in Alberta and British Columbia, targeting regions with diversified economies and strong population growth.

