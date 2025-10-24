Yorkton Equity Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of The Crystallina in Edmonton

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Yorkton Equity Group Inc ( (TSE:YEG) ).

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has announced the acquisition of The Crystallina, a 184-unit multi-family residential complex in Edmonton, Alberta, for $46 million. This acquisition is part of Yorkton’s strategy to expand its portfolio of premium rental properties in Edmonton, a market with strong rental demand due to robust economic conditions and population growth. The acquisition, supported by a CMHC-insured mortgage, is expected to close on January 15, 2026, and aligns with Yorkton’s growth strategy following recent acquisitions in the region.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing multi-family rental properties in Alberta and British Columbia. The company aims to provide shareholders with growing assets through strategic acquisitions, organic growth, and active management, with a focus on achieving growing Net Operating Income and asset values in Western Canada. The management team has over 30 years of experience in real estate.

