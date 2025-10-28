Yongmao Holdings Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yongmao Holdings Limited ( (SG:BKX) ) has shared an update.

Yongmao Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced significant changes to its Board and Board Committees, effective from October 28, 2025. Mr. Chua Ser Miang has been appointed as the Non-Executive and Lead Independent Director, as well as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of both the Nominating and Remuneration Committees. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and leadership structure, potentially enhancing its strategic direction and operational oversight.

More about Yongmao Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 8,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$50.59M

