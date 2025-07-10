Yongmao Holdings Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yongmao Holdings Limited ( (SG:BKX) ) has provided an announcement.

Yongmao Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced changes to its Board and Board Committees effective from July 28, 2025. This follows the retirement of Mr. Hoon Chee Wai as Non-Executive and Lead Independent Director. The company is actively seeking a suitable replacement for Mr. Hoon Chee Wai, aiming to fill the position within two to three months, in compliance with SGX-ST listing rules.

Average Trading Volume: 6,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$55.91M

