Yonghe Medical Group Updates Nomination Committee Composition

The latest update is out from Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2279) ).

Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee, effective October 28, 2025. Mr. LI Xiaopei has stepped down, and Ms. LIANG Jihong has been appointed as a new member. This change aligns with recent amendments to the Listing Rules and the Corporate Governance Code, aiming to enhance the board’s effectiveness and diversity, thereby improving the company’s overall corporate governance practices.

More about Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 585,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.08B

