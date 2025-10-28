Yonghe Medical Group Establishes Nomination Committee Guidelines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2279) ) has shared an announcement.

Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd. has outlined the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for identifying and recommending candidates for the board of directors. The committee will consist of at least three members, with a majority being independent non-executive directors, and will meet at least once a year to ensure effective governance and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

More about Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd.

Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing medical services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is publicly traded under the stock code 2279.

Average Trading Volume: 585,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.08B

