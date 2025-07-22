Yonex Co. Announces Disposal of Treasury Stock for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yonex Co ( (JP:7906) ) has provided an announcement.

Yonex Co., Ltd. has announced the disposal of 16,700 shares of its treasury stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan for its directors, excluding external directors. This move aims to align the interests of the directors with those of the shareholders by providing long-term incentives and enhancing value-sharing. The transfer restriction period for these shares is set at 50 years, ensuring that directors remain committed to the company’s growth and stability over the long term.

Yonex Co., Ltd. operates in the sporting goods industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of sports equipment and apparel. The company is known for its badminton, tennis, and golf products, catering to both professional athletes and recreational players.

