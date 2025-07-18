Yondenko Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yondenko Corporation ( (JP:1939) ) has shared an update.

Yondenko Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 56,700 treasury shares under its restricted stock compensation plan, as resolved by its Board of Directors. This move is aimed at aligning the interests of the company’s directors and executive officers with its long-term performance, potentially impacting its corporate governance and shareholder value.

Yondenko Corporation operates in the electrical and telecommunications engineering industry, providing services and solutions primarily focused on infrastructure development and maintenance.

