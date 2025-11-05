YODOKO Updates Shareholder Benefit Program Post-Stock Split and Name Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yodogawa Steel Works ( (JP:5451) ) has issued an update.

YODOKO, Ltd. has announced updates to its shareholder benefit program for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, following a 1-to-5 stock split and a change in the company name. The revised program includes adjustments to the criteria for shareholder benefits, such as gift catalog offerings and admission tickets to the Yodoko Guest House. Additionally, to commemorate the name change, eligible shareholders will receive a one-time original design QUO card. These changes aim to express gratitude to shareholders and promote long-term investment in the company’s shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5451) stock is a Buy with a Yen1452.00 price target.

More about Yodogawa Steel Works

Yodogawa Steel Works, also known as YODOKO, Ltd., is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market. It operates in the steel industry, focusing on producing and distributing steel products. The company is committed to enhancing shareholder value and encouraging long-term investment through its shareholder benefit programs.

