YODOKO Reports First Half FY3/26 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

YODOKO reported its consolidated financial results for the first six months of FY3/26, showing a decline in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year, but an increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company conducted a 1-to-5 share split, affecting earnings per share calculations. Despite a challenging market environment, YODOKO maintained a strong equity ratio and adjusted its dividend forecast to reflect the share split, indicating a strategic focus on shareholder value.

YODOKO, Ltd., formerly known as Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd., is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It operates in the steel industry, focusing on manufacturing and distributing steel products.

