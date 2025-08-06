Yodogawa Steel Works Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts for FY2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Yodogawa Steel Works ( (JP:5451) ) has issued an update.

Yodogawa Steel Works has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company anticipates higher operating profits in the first half due to delayed impacts of U.S. tariffs and lower raw material costs, although the fiscal year increase is expected to be smaller. Additionally, the dividend per share forecast has been increased, aligning with the company’s policy to maintain a high dividend payout ratio.

More about Yodogawa Steel Works

Yodogawa Steel Works, Ltd. operates in the steel industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for producing a variety of steel products and focuses on maintaining a strong market presence through strategic financial management.

Average Trading Volume: 399,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen182.3B

For detailed information about 5451 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue