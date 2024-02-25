Yintai Gold Co. to Acquire Osino for C$368M

Osino Resources Corp (TSE:OSI) has released an update.

Osino Resources Corp is set to be acquired by Yintai Gold Co., Ltd in an all-cash deal valued at C$368 million, providing Osino shareholders with a significant premium of approximately 32% over a previous offer from Dundee Precious Metals Inc. This acquisition will give Yintai ownership of Osino’s gold assets in Namibia, including the Twin Hills Gold Project, with a promise of immediate cash infusion and leveraging Yintai’s strong financial position for further development.

