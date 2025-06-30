Yida China Holdings Ltd. Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Yida China Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3639) ) is now available.

Yida China Holdings Ltd. has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, as approved by the Board of Directors. The committee, which is primarily composed of independent non-executive directors, is responsible for reviewing the board’s structure and composition, identifying qualified individuals for board membership, and assessing the independence of directors. This revision aims to enhance corporate governance and align the board’s composition with the company’s strategic goals.

Yida China Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -46.39%

Average Trading Volume: 518,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$134.4M

