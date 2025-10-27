Yibin City Commercial Bank Approves Strategic Governance Changes at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yibin City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2596) ) has shared an announcement.

Yibin City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd held its third extraordinary general meeting on October 27, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously approved. These resolutions included the abolition of the board of supervisors and amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure for both the General Meeting and the Board of Directors. The unanimous approval of these resolutions signifies a strategic shift in the bank’s governance structure, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

More about Yibin City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

Yibin City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It is not an authorized institution under the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance and is not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, nor is it authorized to conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

